Climbing shelter dog captures hearts

DENVER - A chihuahua's daring escape attempt while at the Denver Animal Shelter was perfectly captured on camera, and it's adorable.

The shelter posted the photo of Pearl climbing to the top of her cage on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

It seems she was taking her instruction to "practice greeting the front of [her] kennel" very seriously.

And though her agile antics may seem to show otherwise, a volunteer with the Paws on the Ground Colorado rescue tells us she is actually very shy.

Because of this, she was transferred from the Denver Animal Shelter into a foster home run by the Fort Collins rescue group.

"She wasn't enjoying the shelter life and needed to go into a foster home instead to help build confidence and provide a secure environment outside of the shelter," Pearl's new foster mom Lindsay Curry told us in an e-mail.

Pearl will be up for adoption through the Paws on the Ground Colorado website by Friday.

Curry said Pearl has still been practicing her climbing skills while at the foster home and said she thinks she's "the perfect Colorado dog looking to climb some 14ers"

