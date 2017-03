Afita is a 5 month old black and white spayed female Chhuahua/Rat Terrier mix. She came in as a stray March 14th and can be a little skidish at times but warms up to a loving human very easily. The staff at the Humane Society of Central Texas says she is full of love and energy and gets along well with children and other dogs.

© 2017 KCEN-TV