32 Amazon deals: A post-holiday treat for yourself or your family

A picture taken on December 28, 2016 in Vertou, western France, shows the logo of US electronic commerce and cloud computing company Amazon. / (Photo: LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

When online shoppers were looking for a gift this holiday season - whether it was a TV, an Instant Pot or a Hatchimal - they went to Amazon.

More than three-quarters of Americans who shopped online during the holidays spent most of their time looking for gifts on Amazon.com, according to one report. Shortly after Christmas the online retailer shared some eye-popping statistics reflecting its popularity:

"Amazon.com customers purchased enough TVs to create nearly 2,500 towers the size of the Space Needle.

"Amazon customers purchased enough shoes on Amazon.com during the holiday season that if they were lined up end-to-end, they would stretch from Alaska to Miami.

"Amazon.com customers purchased enough Instant Pot pressure cookers this holiday to make more than nine million bowls of chili at once."

Amazon.com also is one of the top online shopping destinations for fans of our Ways to Save content, and we know many of you will be going to the site this month to treat yourselves using your holiday gift cards. We recently asked our Facebook fans to name the top items from their wish lists that they didn't receive this holiday season; below are the best Amazon.com deals we could find for some of those items. These are also well-reviewed products we think you'll like.

Some deals may require an Amazon Prime Account. Don't have a Prime Account? Don't worry - you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

These deals were active and in stock as of 3:45 p.m. EST Jan. 4. We'll continue to update this list daily through Sunday, Jan. 7.

Let's get to the deals!

TECH AND TVs

Amazon Echo Show, $229.99 (buy two save $100)

Kindle Oasis E-reader with Leather Charging Cover, $299.99 (save $60)

Fire HD 8 2-pack, 16GB, $99.98 (save $60)

Fire HD 8 kids edition tablet variety pack, 8" HD display, 32GB, $209.98 (save $50)

Samsung 55" 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV, $997.99 (save $200)

Samsung 40" 1080p LED TV, $304.63 (save $125)

Samsung 50" 1080p LED TV, $477.99 (save $322)

KITCHEN AND HOME

Shark ION ROBOT 720 vacuum, $299 (save $50)

Shark ION ROBOT 750 vacuum, $329.99 (save $20)

INLIFE i7 self-charging rooting vacuum cleaner, $249.99 (save 20% with online coupon)

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional vacuum, $179.99 (save $70)

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away upright vacuum, $199 (save $100.99)

Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 multi-use express cooker, $58.98 (save 26%)

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth Pro Juice Extractor, $41.19 (save $33.80)

FrenchMay Air Fryer, $99.99 (save $100)

Simple Chef Air Fryer, $94.99 (save $75)

Brewberry cordless electric kettle, $29.99 (save 19%)

Levoit Cora Himalayan Salt Lamp, $17.99 (save $12)

InnoGear diffusers starting at $16.99 (save up to 43%)

Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 10-day meal prep kit, 30-piece set, $15.99 (save 20%)

TOYS

WowWee Fingerlings, Amazon's most popular holiday toy, starting at $20

Hatchimals Surprise Peacat with surprise twin, $60.62 (save 13%)

OWLICORN Hatchimals CollEGGtibles 2-pack with nest, $10.69 (save 33%)

Hatchimals Nursery Playset, $28.10 (save $35.50)

Hatchimals Colleggtibles 12-pack egg carton, $18.73 (save 6%)

Nerf Doomlands The Judge, $44.99 (save 25%)

Nerf N-Strike Elite Jolt Blaster, $4.09 (save 41%)

Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike RaptorStrike, $37.50 (save 25%)

Nerf Zombie Strike Hammershot Blaster, $12.91 (save 8%)

LEGO Star Wars Encounter on Jakku, $43.49 (save $16.50)

LEGO Batman Movie Killer Croc Tail-Gator, $48.99 (save $21)

LEGO Minifigures Series 2 Collection, $8.99 (save 79%)

TEGNA’s e-commerce team has curated this page based on some of the gifts our Facebook community said they wanted during the holiday season. Neither TEGNA’s journalists nor advertisers were involved in the selection of the products featured here nor the creation of any content on this page. We may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA