Starbucks Pumpkin Spice is hitting store shelves soon

Starbucks wants to get you into a fall state-of-mind early this year as they prepare to roll out their Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

While there is no official release date on when the fan-favorite will return to Starbucks locations, the coffee giant did announce in a press release that two new PSL products will be hitting grocery store shelves nationwide in August.

In case you don’t have time to stop by Starbucks or brew your PSL at home, you can soon get the ready-to-drink Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte at the end of August. The iced PSL features Starbucks Arabica coffee with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices, and creamy milk.

Starbucks launched the ready-to-drink Starbucks Iced Latte in June, and since its success decided to roll out the PSL just in time for sweater weather. Starbucks plans to roll out other limited-time flavors throughout the year. The suggested price is $2.79 for a 14-fluid-ounce bottle.

New this seasons is Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee. This item is already available in groceries nationwide and it features Starbucks lightest roast coffee with notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg. All you have to do is add a splash of cream and some sugar to create your own PSL at home. The suggested price is $9.99 for an 11-ounce bag.

If you’re a K-Cup kind of person, don’t worry. PSL favorites like Pumpkin Spice Caffe Latte K-Cup Pods, Iced Espresso Classics Pumpkin Spice Latte, VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink will also be available nationwide.

