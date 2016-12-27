Close Staying safe & healthy during the holidays With many of us still in holiday mode or getting ready for New Year's Eve parties, officials want to make sure that while you're having a good time, you're also keeping yourself and others safe. KCEN 6:27 PM. CST December 27, 2016 More Stories Bears close out season with 31-12 victory over Boise State Dec 28, 2016, 10:16 a.m. Teen suicide numbers rise Dec 28, 2016, 7:52 a.m. Cowboys fan gets epic revenge on fiancé that dumped… Dec 27, 2016, 9:24 p.m.