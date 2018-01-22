Strange Love: Name A Hissing Cockroach In Honor Of Your Valentine

Courtesy: Julie Larsen Maher © WCS (Photo: Custom)

NEW YORK -- Nothing says “I love you” like naming a hissing cockroach after someone.

We admit it sounds a little creepy, crawly but maybe you need just that in your relationship.

The Bronx Zoo is giving hopeless romantics an opportunity to name one of the zoo's Madagascar hissing cockroaches in honor of someone for Valentine’s Day.

The zoo says it’s a perfect way to let your loved ones know your feelings will last a lifetime.

John F. Calvelli, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs, said, “Roses wither, chocolates melt but roaches are forever. Nothing lasts longer than a roach, so it could be sent as a symbolic gesture about how long your love will last or exactly the opposite. Some might say that love is like a roach – elusive, resilient, and sometimes very scary.”

The $15 donation goes to helping the zoo protect the species. You’re loved one will get a certificate to cherish for years to come, featuring the name chosen for your Valentine’s Day roach.

For a $75 donation, you can get a printed certificate, the new “Roach Broach” pin, crazy roach sox, and a box of delicious artisan chocolates.

Find out more or place an order at BronxZoo.

© 2018 WFMY-TV