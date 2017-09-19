Taco Bell to get rid of drive-thru, add booze

HOUSTON – Taco Bell is reportedly going to open more than 300 new locations around the country but with a much different layout.
According to Food & Wine, the plans call for the new locations to be “cantina style.” They won’t have a drive-through but they will serve alcohol.
“The majority of the new urban in-line”locations will serve beer, wine, sangria, and Twisted Freezes, aka slushies with tequila, rum, or vodka. Come to think of it, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch with a tequila Twisted Freeze sounds like the perfect pairing,” reports Food & Wine.
The stores will open by 2022, mostly in urban areas.
They’ll feature local artwork and open kitchens.
© 2017 KHOU-TV
