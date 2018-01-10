Waco ranks among top destinations to visit in 2018

Magnolia Market at the Silos is a popular Texas destination for “Fixer Upper” fans who travel from all over the country in search of home décor seen on the popular HGTV show. Photo: Christine DiStadio / KHOU.com

Waco is one of the best places to visit in the United States, according to travel website TripAdvisor.

The city ranked second on the site's top 10 list of "Travelers' Choice Destinations on the Rise -- U.S."

The ranking comes in large part due to the success of the HGTV show "Fixer Upper" and its impact on tourism. Since the Magnolia Silos were introduced, they have become the second most visited site in Texas with roughly 1.6 million visitors in 2017, only slightly behind San Antonio's Alamo Mission at around 1.7 million. And, with Chip and Joanna's new restaurant, Magnolia Table, opening in Spring 2018, there may be another reason for tourists to visit.

TripAdvisor also mentions the popular Dr. Pepper Museum and the Waco Mammoth National Monument, where tourists can go view fossils. The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum is another key destination mentioned in Waco.

