When will April give birth? FW Zoo expert weighs in

Ron Surratt with the Fort Worth Zoo (Photo: WFAA)

Fort Worth Zoo spokesman Ron Surratt weighs in on when April the Giraffe might give birth at her New York zoo.

Surratt says April isn't quite in labor yet, and clues us in to some tell-tale signs that will let us know when she is about to give birth.

Millions have watched the live stream from April's pen at Animal Adventure Park anticipating the birth of her fourth calf.

