Will the new Starbucks drink replace the pumpkin spice latte?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Could a new seasonal drink at Starbucks replace the Pumpkin Spice Latte in the hearts of fall lovers everywhere?

Introducing the Maple Pecan Latte, which makes its debut in Starbucks stores Friday just in time for the first day of fall. According to TODAY, the drink has already earned an initial nickname — the MPL — and is becoming a favorite among Starbucks employees.

So, what exactly is it?

Unlike the PSL, the Maple Pecan Latte doesn’t feature a whipped cream topping. It’s made with an espresso and steamed milk base, topped with foam and a dusting of brown, yellow, and orange sugar sprinkles, which gives the ML a wonderful presentation.

One writer went so far as to say the MPL gets a big thumb’s up and is the grown-up fall drink many of us have been waiting for. So if you’re a little burned out on all things pumpkin, this might be just what the doctor ordered to get you back into the swing of all things fall.

We feel you, PSL. Click here to find a Starbucks near you.

