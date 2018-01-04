Woman searches for ring lost after husband's passing

Photo: Julie Armistead/Facebook (Photo: Custom)

A Central Texas woman is searching for a meaningful ring that slipped off her finger, and her daughter has turned to social media for help.

Julie Armistead posted a photo of the ring on Facebook, where she wrote that the ring fell off her mom's finger somewhere in Harker Heights. And, it's unclear where!

On Facebook, Armistead wrote the family had eaten lunch at the Taqueria Mexico on FM 2410 in Harker Heights the day it went missing. But, the ring couldn't be found there or at their church, where people looked.

Armistead wrote the ring means a lot to her mother, especially since her father passed away.

Since the original Facebook post was made on January 2, the message has been shared more than 3,100 times.

If you see the ring, let us know by emailing news@kcentv.com!

