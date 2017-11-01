Central Texas Dairy Queen restaurant to close after bankruptcy filing

Dairy Queen

IRVING, Texas -- Dozens of Dairy Queen restaurants are set to close, including one Central Texas store, after a franchisee based in Irving filed for bankruptcy.

Vasari, LLC has a hearing on Wednesday over the Chapter 11 filing. It owns about 70 stores total and will close 29 of them.

The store in Central texas, located in Waco is closing.

Most of the stores closing are located in the Texas Panhandle, and Vasari cites the decline of the oil business as a big reason for the filing.

Hurricane Harvey also had a negative impact on business, Vasari said.

“This decision was based solely on what’s best to have a healthy company and ensure the long-term success of our core restaurants for our customers, employees and other stakeholders,” said William (Bill) Spae, president and CEO of Vasari. “Given the support we have from our primary stakeholders toward a consensual plan of reorganization, we believe this process should have minimal impact on our customers and employees at the remaining restaurants.”

The following stores will be closed:

125 Lasalle, Waco, Texas

303 West Copper Street, Cedar Hill, Texas

3488 East Rosemead Parkway, Carrollton, Texas

220 West Bender Boulevard, Hobbs, New Mexico

1630 Cedar Street, Raton, New Mexico

720 West Gary Boulevard, Clinton, Oklahoma

7819 East Admiral Place, Admiral, Oklahoma

9495 North Owasso Expressway, Owasso, Oklahoma

303 West Main Street, Crosbyton, Texas

500 West Broadway, Denver City, Texas

108 West 1st Street, Idalou, Texas

217 South Main Street, Lockney, Texas

1107 North 7th Street, Merkel, Texas

601 North Broadway, Post, Texas

1005 Railroad, Seagraves, Texas

603 West 2nd Street, Clarendon, Texas

298 West 1st Street, Claude, Texas

2000 South Commercial Avenue, Coleman, Texas

1014 South Main Street, Perryton, Texas

1243 North Main Street, Shamrock, Texas

1010 Houston Street, Wellington, Texas

215 Oak Avenue, Dalhart, Texas

224 S. Dumas Avenue, Dumas, Texas

200 Main Street, Gruver, Texas

211 North 1st Street, Haskell, Texas

502 East Texas Avenue, Stratford, Texas

1010 Nacogdoches Highway, San Augustine, Texas

1612 North Frazier Street, Conroe, Texas

977 East Austin Street, Giddings, Texas

