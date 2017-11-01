Central Texas Dairy Queen restaurant to close after bankruptcy filing

IRVING, Texas -- Dozens of Dairy Queen restaurants are set to close, including one Central Texas store, after a franchisee based in Irving filed for bankruptcy.
Vasari, LLC has a hearing on Wednesday over the Chapter 11 filing. It owns about 70 stores total and will close 29 of them.
The store in Central texas, located in Waco is closing.
Most of the stores closing are located in the Texas Panhandle, and Vasari cites the decline of the oil business as a big reason for the filing.
Hurricane Harvey also had a negative impact on business, Vasari said.
“This decision was based solely on what’s best to have a healthy company and ensure the long-term success of our core restaurants for our customers, employees and other stakeholders,” said William (Bill) Spae, president and CEO of Vasari. “Given the support we have from our primary stakeholders toward a consensual plan of reorganization, we believe this process should have minimal impact on our customers and employees at the remaining restaurants.”
The following stores will be closed:
- 125 Lasalle, Waco, Texas
- 303 West Copper Street, Cedar Hill, Texas
- 3488 East Rosemead Parkway, Carrollton, Texas
- 220 West Bender Boulevard, Hobbs, New Mexico
- 1630 Cedar Street, Raton, New Mexico
- 720 West Gary Boulevard, Clinton, Oklahoma
- 7819 East Admiral Place, Admiral, Oklahoma
- 9495 North Owasso Expressway, Owasso, Oklahoma
- 303 West Main Street, Crosbyton, Texas
- 500 West Broadway, Denver City, Texas
- 108 West 1st Street, Idalou, Texas
- 217 South Main Street, Lockney, Texas
- 1107 North 7th Street, Merkel, Texas
- 601 North Broadway, Post, Texas
- 1005 Railroad, Seagraves, Texas
- 603 West 2nd Street, Clarendon, Texas
- 298 West 1st Street, Claude, Texas
- 2000 South Commercial Avenue, Coleman, Texas
- 1014 South Main Street, Perryton, Texas
- 1243 North Main Street, Shamrock, Texas
- 1010 Houston Street, Wellington, Texas
- 215 Oak Avenue, Dalhart, Texas
- 224 S. Dumas Avenue, Dumas, Texas
- 200 Main Street, Gruver, Texas
- 211 North 1st Street, Haskell, Texas
- 502 East Texas Avenue, Stratford, Texas
- 1010 Nacogdoches Highway, San Augustine, Texas
- 1612 North Frazier Street, Conroe, Texas
- 977 East Austin Street, Giddings, Texas
