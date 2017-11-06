Comcast suffers major internet outage across U.S.

Comcast internet customers may be having a problem with their internet Monday.

Several reports are coming in from major cities around the country about internet outages by Comcast customers.

The company itself tweeted that they are aware of the problems and are working to fix them.

Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix. — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017

According to the website downdectector.com, major cities including New York, Boston, and Washington D.C. are impacted by the outage.

Comcast says that an "external network issue" is causing the outages.

Television services are not impact by the outage.

