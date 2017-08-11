Boil water notice issued in Cameron after leak

System.Object

The Salem Elm Ridge Water Supply Corporation in Milam County issued a boil water notice Friday afternoon, citing a leak on the Central Texas WSC waterline.

Officials said the notice would apply to all Salem Elm Ridge customers, except for those located along Curry Road in Cameron. The rest of the customers in Cameron were instructed to boil their water until further notice.

Water should be vigorously boiled for at least two minutes, then cooled prior to consumption, according to water authorities. Instead of boiling, consumers may also choose to purchase bottled water or obtain drinking water from another suitable source.

For any questions regarding the boil water notice, please call Robert Jekel at 254-697-4016 or contact the TCEQ at 512-239-4691.

© 2017 KCEN-TV