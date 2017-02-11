Buyer Beware: Real Estate Scam

The Real Estate market is hot right now especially in Central Texas. The supply of homes for sale is tight, and lots of buyers are trying to get in before interest rates go up. But Buyer Beware! If you're tempted, Scott Cohn of CNBC's American Greed has s

KCEN 10:21 PM. CST February 11, 2017

More Stories