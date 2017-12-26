Central Texans rack up on holiday sales

As the bright lights of Christmas dwindled to an end, retailers in Central Texas were busy with returns and holiday deals.

Several stores looked to clear shelves and all-day bargain hunters were out racking up the deals on Tuesday.

The bargain hunters said some of the best deals they saw were at Old Navy, Kohl’s, and Walmart.

Old Navy had merchandise 75 percent off or more. For online shoppers, Kohl’s offered 25 percent off.

And retail giant, Walmart, had multiple rollbacks on toys and tech items.

"There's just a lot of sales like everything from Christmas is on sale,” said shopper Skiler Gandy. “And a lot of Christmas stuff you can use for next year.”

“We chose to come to Marshalls and Kohl’s because after Christmas we catch the really good deals,” said shopper Gesus Rivera. “We try to save money so we are excited, because we use this to buy presents for New Year’s.”

If you have a return, don't forget to bring your receipt and I.D.

According to the National Retail Federation, some stores have to identify you in order to fight fraud during the holidays. It's an effort to stop thieves who stole items and then try to get cash in return.

