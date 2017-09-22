Dog Ridge Water Supply issues yet another boil water notice

System.Object

Dog Ridge Water Supply issued yet another boil water notice Friday in the Belton-based corporation's ongoing saga of boil notices.

For reference, boil water notices were also issued Sept. 19, Sept. 14, and Sept. 5 -- and those are only the ones from this month. Back in July, residents collected signatures to petition the city of Belton to take over their water services instead of Dog Ridge.

Friday's latest notice only affects customers in rural Belton -- on the north side of Highway 190, including the Airdale subdivision, Wheat Road and FM 93. Additionally, the boil notices impacts a few customers on the south side of 190 with the following address numbers on W. Highway 190: 4497, 4393, 4175, 4171, 4073, 4011, 4007, 3905, and 3891.

Dog Ridge cited a water main break as the reason for the most recent boil notice.

If you live in the affected areas, you are urged to vigorously boil your water for at least two minutes before consuming. You can also obtain water from a suitable source or purchase bottled water instead.

If you have questions about the boil water notice, contact the Dog Ridge Water Supply Office at 254-939-6533 or call Mark Seffrood at 254-721-0401.

You can also reach the TCEQ at 512-239-4691.

