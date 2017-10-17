Find out what Central Texas county thinks Amazon should move here

Background Courtesy: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

Amazon announced it will be building its second corporate headquarters in North America, and Milam County has decided to become one of the seemingly endless list of counties in North America to submit a proposal.

The move has been described as a bold step forward for the Central Texas county.

“This small but determined team has been working for six weeks to put together a big proposal for arguably the biggest single project in the history of Milam County and the nation, for that matter. Milam County is proposing the opportunity to create a boundless new HQ2 on all, or part, of the property currently for sale by Alcoa, marketed as Sandow Ranch,” said County Judge Dave Barkemeyer.

Barkemeyer said Milam County's proposal requests Amazon to consider the area's boundless opportunities of a 33,000-plus acre site, which would be placed within 60 miles of of 2.5 million people, two tier one research universities, and two-and-a-half hours from the three major population centers in the state.

Barkemeyer believes Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will "find that our location will offer unique advantages among the many crowded, mostly urban sites that he will see as the proposals flood in."

Should Amazon choose the small Central Texas county as its new headquarters destination, the move would reportedly bring 50,000 jobs to the area.

“Our proposal provides advantages for Amazon in terms of relatively low land costs, lower cost of living for employees, utility availability, less urban congestion, room to expand, workforce availability, state and local business friendly environment, favorable weather conditions, and on and on," Barkemeyer said. "The proposal being submitted presents details of why we think we are the best option.”

The county judge said Amazon's venture to the United States presented a opportunity of a lifetime he simply could not refuse to take advantage of.

"For me, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to share the advantageous location of Milam County, as well as the incredibly unique value of the Alcoa property," Barkemeyer said. "How could we not submit an application? It was an easy decision to pursue this great opportunity."

