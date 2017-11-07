Got The Apple 'i' Glitch? Here's How To Fix It

GREENSBORO, NC -- Don't miss this, because a lot of people are complaining about an Apple software glitch…maybe even you!

There's a Twitter feed all about one topic. Apple users write, “Dear Apple, Why are all my i's questions marks inside a square? Please fix this” and “I can't deal with the question marks. Get it together Apple”.

A lot of iPhone users are seeing this weird “A and a question mark in a box” anytime they type the letter "i". It's a glitch in the iOS 11 update.

There is a fix, Apple details how to make it happen and we take you through it do you can see where all the hit points are.



Go to Settings => General => Keyboard => Text Replacement. Tap the plus sign in the upper right. Then to finish it off: type an upper-case "I" in the Phrase box, and a lower-case "i" in the Shortcut one.

We tried it and it works!

© 2017 WFMY-TV