Here's where Chick-fil-A is testing Spicy Chicken Strips in Central Texas

Chick-fil-A restaurants in Waco began testing new Spicy Chicken Strips in Waco Monday, making Central Texas one of only three markets where customers will have the chance to help decide whether or not the new entree should become a permanent menu item at the fast food chain's more than 2,200 locations.

"Spicy menu items have historically been a favorite at Chick-fil-A, and research shows that 48-percent of customers are looking to try new 'spicy' flavors," a spokesperson said.

The new chicken strips, which are made from 100-percent whole chicken breast, are a combination of Chick-fil-A's popular Spicy Chicken Sandwich and its Chick-in Strips. The strips will remain on Waco test menus until early 2018, according to the spokesperson.

Here are the three Waco locations where the Spicy Chicken Strips will be available:

• 901 South 7th Street

• 4310 Franklin Avenue

• 6001 West Waco Drive, Ste 102

