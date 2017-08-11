Questionable company pretends to work with KISD, targets local businesses

The Killeen Independent School District announced Friday that a suspicious company pretending to be affiliated with the district's sports programs was targeting local business owners.

Killeen ISD said it was recently informed that a person claiming to represent a sports memorabilia company called Touchdown Sports solicited two local businesses, while suggesting Touchdown Sports was associated with the district.

"Killeen ISD is not affiliated with Touchdown Sports; nor has the district given this organization consent to promote sales of sports memorabilia," Killeen ISD said in a statement.

Channel 6 looked into Touchdown Sports and found out it was a Fort Worth-based business that has a long track record of being accused of scamming schools and companies in Texas and across the country. The Fort Worth Star Telegram published a report calling the company "shady" in April.

Officials with Killeen ISD on Friday urged any local businesses to contact the athletics department to determine a company's legitimacy before signing any contractual agreements related to local sports.

Midway ISD experienced similar issues with Touchdown Sports earlier this year when representatives from Touchdown Sports reportedly called Waco-area businesses and insinuated they were working on a t-shirt distribution and sponsorship project on behalf of the district, which never authorized such a project. Local businesses ended up paying to have their logos on unauthorized t-shirts, which were ultimately delivered in a box to the district, according to Midway ISD.

"We feel terrible because these local companies think they're supporting us," Midway ISD Spokesperson Traci Marlin said. "But, we're not getting any money. We're getting a box of ugly t-shirts."

Marlin described the t-shirts as poor quality with illegible printed text. In fact, the logo on the shirts was not even Midway ISD's logo, according to the district.

"It's really just taking advantage of sweet companies trying to help local schools," Marlin said of the company.

Midway ISD said it had seen similar incidents in the past involving other companies making similar unauthorized transactions. Midway ISD even has an entire web page dedicated to fundraiser warnings.

