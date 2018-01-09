Skip Hop recalls convertible high chairs citing fall hazards

Photo: Skip Hop (Photo: Photo: Skip Hop)

ST. LOUIS -- Baby and toddler product manufacturer Skip Hop recalled their convertible high chairs due to multiple reports of detaching legs.

The recall was announced Tuesday for the charcoal colored Tuo convertible high chair, pictured below. The product, which can be converted into a toddler chair, received 13 reports of the high chair legs detaching. So far, two reports of bruises to children have been reported.

The affected style numbers are 304200 and 304200CN with date codes HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017 and HH4/2017. Those codes can be found on the back of the chair. The Tuo high chair was sold at Babies "R" Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards, Amazon.com and SkipHop.com from December 2016 to September 2017 for about $160.

About 7,900 units were recalled in the United States, and an additional 2,000 in Canada.

Skip Hop is offering a free high chair replacement for affected customers. To do so, fill out the online form, here.

