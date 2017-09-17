Could this DIY deal help cut handyman costs?

CLEVELAND, OH - Almost half the calls to a handyman or handywoman in our region are the result of us not being able to reach something! Since the fall and spring are a popular time for home improvement projects, I wanted to showcase my favorite DIY deal today.



In my quest to save you money, I purchased the gem of all gems for household projects and repairs. It started with various things I could not reach and light bulb changes in our studio - and now morphed into my go-to for countless chores. I can even clean our eavestroughs!



The Workman Model ladders and comparable products used to cost close to $600. Slightly larger than a step-ladder and easy to carry, these ladders are 3-in-1 devices that make you more capable than ever before.



Click the play button to watch the Workman Ladder in action.



- Step ladder expands in to an extension ladder and staircase ladder

- Top-of-the-line safety features

- Great for eavestrough autumn leaf removal!

- OSHA / ANSI rated to 300 pounds

- Designed and engineered in the USA

- Professional level, industrial quality

- Ideal for reaching LED and ceiling light bulb replacement

- Safely clean your windows

- Easily reach air ducts, vents and other areas of your home for cleaning

- 20% lighter than competitors and a fraction of the cost

- Slip resistant, easy to store and extremely durable

- Lowest-recorded price today



$70 Off Workman 3-in-1 Telescoping Multipurpose Ladder + Free Shipping

Was: $249.99

Now: $179.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

