How to add smarter lights to your home for $23

CLEVELAND, OH - We've all tripped over something in the dark, struggled to find a switch or experienced a safety hazard in the middle of the night. In my quest to save you cash and unbox great bargains, $23 can make your home smarter.



How smart? Motion sensor LEDs can detect movement from up to 10 feet away. With no wires, no complicated installation, no tools or screws - you can light up any dark corner of your home.



From dark closets, to under a kitchen cabinet, hallways, garages, entrances and ideal for those who wander in the night, your solution today is a great way to save.



I love DIY deals and this one by viewer request requires hardly any "do it yourself" work. Click the play button to watch these super bright wireless LEDs in action.



The deal I found today gets you THREE LED light bars that tested brighter than competing products at roughly the same price.



- 10 bright and extremely energy efficient LEDs are in each light strip

- Smart lights only turn on when it's dark and when motion is detected

- Ultra strong sensor detects motion from up to 10 feet away

- Passive infrared technology detects all types of human and pet movement

- Smart sensor chip

- Ideal for stairwells, tripping hazards and dark hallways

- Installs in seconds

- Great for closets, cabinets, a garage, shed or any space lacking light

- Lowest-recorded price today



$17 Off Super Bright LED Motion Sensor Lights 3 Pack + Prime Shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $22.99

**Each light requires 4 AAA Batteries. Batteries are on sale here.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

