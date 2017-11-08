11 deals for Singles' Day, the world's biggest shopping day

CLEVELAND, OH - Deals for Singles' Day have just appeared online and I want to make sure they're on your radar.



The Day of the 11s or Singles' Day is the largest online shopping day in the world. It falls on Saturday - Nov. 11 - and with the event right around the corner, this is what you need to know.

With sales reaching almost $18 billion dollars for Singles' Day last year, 11/11 is bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



How big is it? I've already started explaining how to find deals to millions of people through global television networks that air in Asia and I've already received more requests than Black Friday.



While the festival itself is largest in Asia and outside North America, retailers like Amazon get in on the action serving up huge savings. Our pick for the top 11 Day of the 11s deals is below:



76% Off Top-Rated Stainless Steel Chef Kitchen Knife

Was: $49.95

Now: $11.29



$30 Off Top-Rated Wireless Self-Charging Headphones

Was: $99.99

Now: $69.99



$52 Off Top-Rated Fitness Tracker + Smart Watch Sleep Tracker

Was: $89.99

Now: $37.99



$209 Off Amazon's Top-Rated 2 In 1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Was: $299.00

Now: $89.99



$150 Off Polk Audio Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar + Free Delivery

Was: $250.00

Now: $99.99



70% Off GoodPro Wireless Home Security Doorbell System

Was: $89.99

Now: $26.99



67% Off Touch Sensor Dimmable Multi-Colored LED Lamp

Was: $89.99

Now: $29.99



$30 Off Portable 9" Entertainment System + DVD Player + SD Card Reader

Was: $89.99

Now: $59.99



$20 Off Best Selling Himalayan Salt Lamp with Touch Dimmer

Was: $59.09

Now: $39.09



54% Off Ultrasonic Diffuser + Cool Mist Humidifier

Was: $65.00

Now: $29.99



39% Top Rated Aromatherapy Essential Oil Set

Was: $32.99

Now: $19.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA