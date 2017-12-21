Thieves can steal your ID through radio frequency, but this backpack will stop them

CLEVELAND, OH - It's an unfortunate reality of the holiday season: ID theft is on the rise and while you travel, you are often more at risk. Consumers lost more than $16 billion to fraud and identity theft in 2016, according to CNBC. While we wait for the 2017 totals, one sale could prevent you from becoming a statistic.

I travel almost every week between my hometown and shoots with YouTube. I've had everything from hands inside my backpack to broken computers from falls.

Radio Frequency ID theft is also a concern. All it takes is a scanner in someone's shopping bag to grab your credit card number or other personal data inside a conventional backpack or briefcase.

It happened last holiday season to our production assistant Kody, it happened this year to our intern Daria, and our mom tester Kristi experienced RFID theft in 2015.

The same type of scanners that allow you to tap your credit card for payment at check-out at a store can easily be purchased by anyone, carried in a nondescript way through stores or malls to scan your credit card numbers from up to 30 feet away!

Your passport or driver's license could also be compromised through RFID theft. Thankfully, one of my favorite solutions will not only protect your belongings, but it's also a bargain today.

Click the play button to see two of the top-rated RFID protected backpacks in the country up-close. Features include:

- RFID blocking protection built-in to backpack

- EZ Scan features complies with TSA guidelines so you can keep your laptop inside backpack

- Fits most laptops up to 16" in size

- Includes padded tablet backpack

- Extremely durable and protected tech through various drop tests

- Excellent overnight bag replacement, great briefcase alternative

- Limited lifetime warranty and lowest recorded price today

80% Off Kenneth Cole Reaction RFID Protected Backpack + Free Shipping

Was: $250.00

Now: $49.99

80% Off Leather Kenneth Cole Reaction RFID Protected Backpack + Free Shipping

MSRP: $500.00

Now: $99.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

