L3 Aerospace Systems in Waco lays off 124 employees

L3 Aerospace Systems in Waco laid off 124 people Friday, as part of what the company said was an effort to lower costs and improve its operating efficiency.

The layoffs were not limited to a single department. Instead, they spanned a variety of positions across the company.

L3 Aerospace Systems Spokesperson Lance Martin said the decision was made, in part, because recent consolidations caused job duplications.

"We are actively engaged in numerous competitive pursuits and will maintain our operational focus on providing our current U.S. Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard and international customers with world-class aircraft integration and sustainment solutions," Martin said.

One day earlier, on Thursday, L3 boasted about winning multiple military and law enforcement contracts valued at more than $300 million.

