Marlin resident claims $24.75 million lottery jackpot

CENTRAL TEXAS -- A Marlin resident has claimed the $24.75 million jackpot from the Dec. 2 Lotto Texas drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, selected the cash value payment option of $17,367,065.53.

The Evans Express Lube, located at 701 Live Oak St. in Marlin, will receive a $247,926.51 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

© 2018 KCEN-TV