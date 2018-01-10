KCEN
Marlin resident claims $24.75 million lottery jackpot

One lucky person in central Texas is a whole lot richer today after buying a winning lottery ticket from a store in Marlin.

Stephen Adams, KCEN 12:46 PM. CST January 10, 2018

CENTRAL TEXAS -- A Marlin resident has claimed the $24.75 million jackpot from the Dec. 2 Lotto Texas drawing, the Texas Lottery announced Wednesday.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, selected the cash value payment option of $17,367,065.53.

The Evans Express Lube, located at 701 Live Oak St. in Marlin, will receive a $247,926.51 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket.

