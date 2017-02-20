"Not My President's Day" Rallies Expected Today
The protests are against President Donald Trump and the policies he's ordered since taking office exactly one month ago. Rallies are scheduled in at least one dozen cities across the the country including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Dallas.
KCEN 6:09 AM. CST February 20, 2017
