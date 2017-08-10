WilCo shelter may have to euthanize cats due to overcrowding

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas – The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is asking the community to help find adoptive or foster homes for 100 cats in three days, or else they’ll have to euthanize some healthy cats due to overcrowding.

The shelter called it a “heartbreaking decision” in a Wednesday Facebook post. Since it was posted Wednesday afternoon, the post has been shared more than 3,000 times. WCRAS said all cat and kitten adoptions on Aug. 11-13 will be $1 instead of the normal $75.

On a positive note, the shelter announced Thursday that 12 cats and kittens had already gone into foster care since the post gained traction on social media. But, help is still needed.

WCRAS states on its website that potential adopters must be 18 years or older, have a valid ID and fill out an adoption application.

The shelter is located at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown. Click here for directions. The facility is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

