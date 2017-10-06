KCEN
Close

'12th Man Jesus' petition exceeds 10,000 signatures

Aaron Alcozer, KAGS 4:41 PM. CDT October 06, 2017

It's not hard to search the World Wide Web and come across a story that catches your eye.

It's also not that hard to find a petition to "Get 12th Man Jesus to the front of the tunnel for the Texas A&M Vs. Alabama Football Game."

Yes, you read that right. A petition was started to get a man dubbed "12th Man Jesus" to the front of the Tunnel for the A&M game Saturday when the Aggies take on Alabama.  

The petition was started by Chris Patch, a friend of Sam Tomaso otherwise known as "12th Man Jesus." 

While 10,000 signatures sounds like a lot it was no challenge for the A&M community to break. 

The petition surpassed the 10,000 signature mark on Oct. 6 at 3:40 p.m. and is now headed for 15,000, but even with all those signatures the university has decided that "12th Man Jesus" will not lead the team into the game. 

 

© 2017 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories