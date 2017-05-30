KCEN
19-year-old shot, suspects unknown

KCEN 3:27 AM. CDT May 31, 2017

KILLEEN - Around midnight, Killeen PD responded to a shooting disturbance call in the 28-hundred block of Leroy Circle. The call was upgraded to a shooting victim. 

When police arrived, a 19-year-old black male was found shot in the stomach outside of an apartment building. He was transported to Scott and White Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Any suspects are currently unknown. The investigation is ongoing. 

