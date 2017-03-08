$20K reward offered for leads in murder of Texas police officer

ALICE, TEXAS - Investigators are seeking leads in a more than 40-year-old cold case involving the murder of a Texas police officer.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is offering a reward to anyone who can help detectives solve the Dec. 1, 1974 homicide of Officer Matthew Murphy, who was gunned down during a traffic stop. Officer Murphy worked for the Alice Police Department in Jim Wells County.

Officer Murphy was murdered after stopping a vehicle at the intersection of West Main Street and U.S. Highway 281 in Alice, Texas. Another officer found him with gunshot wounds, but Murphy died at the hospital.

Witnesses told detectives they saw a two-door car leaving the scene, and they said more than one person was inside. But, officers were never able to find the vehicle.

"Since there is no statute of limitations on the offense of murder, the state has the moral and statutory obligation to pursue these cases to a successful resolution; or until no other lead is viable," DPS said in a statement.

A reward up to $20,000 is being offered for information that solves the case. All tips are completely anonymous.

Here are some ways to provide anonymous tips:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS”– followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a tip online by clicking here.

