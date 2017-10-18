31-year-old mother, five children killed in Hardin County fire identified

SILSBEE - A mother and her five children perished in an overnight fire at an apartment behind a Hardin County home early Wednesday morning.

Ashley Pickering, 31, perished in the fire at an apartment behind a home on Fountain Drive north of Silsbee according to the family's pastor Randy Feldschau of Cathedral in the Pines Church in Beaumont.

Her children Camden, 3, twins Cavence and Cash, 4, Serenity, 7 and Christian, 11, also died in the fire according to Feldschau.

Initial investigations indicate that the fire was accidental in nature and no foul play is suspected according to Hardin County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Charles Brewer.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office confirmed the deaths of the mother and children.

The Silsbee Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire just after midnight Wednesday, after a neighbor saw flames according to the sheriff's office.

Early reports indicate that at least six bodies were discovered in the remains of the home, but deputies say everyone has been accounted for. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis tells 12News the children range from 3 years to 11 years of age.

Very emotional scene… It’s very tough. We got the first alarm call came in on the fire about 12:15 this morning so just shortly after midnight. A neighbor reported some flames from an apartment. It’s actually behind the main home on the street where we are. Silsbee fire responded. While they’re working to extinguish the fire, they began to find victims in the rubble... in the remains of the apartment that’s here,” said Sheriff Davis.

Sheriff Davis also said he and other investigators are working to collect the massive amount of evidence and information they are trying to gather at the scene.

