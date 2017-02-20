40 perfect pairs of fingers & toes: Naturally-conceived quadruplets home from hospital

After spending months in the NICU, a set of naturally-coceived quadruplets born at Piedmont Newnan hospital are finally heading home. (Photo: Kaitlyn Ross, WXIA)

NEWNAN, Ga. – After spending months in intensive care unit at Piedmont Newnan hospital, the last of the Miller Quadruplets is finally ready to head home!

11Alive first introduced you to the three boys and one girl, shortly after their birth in December. Their delivery was special because the quadruplets were conceived naturally – without the use of any fertility drugs – something so rare that the odds are only one in 700,000! Their delivery was a first for Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

The quadruplets were all delivered at about 30 weeks and weighed only three pounds. They had been spending time in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit since. Earlier this month, two of the quadruplets were released from the hospital. Now, after spending a combined 253 days in the NICU and weighing closer to five pounds, all four have been cleared by the hospital to go home.

11Alive’s Kaitlyn Ross was there when the expanded family of seven went through their final hospital discharge.

The Millers said it’s a relief to finally have them all headed home. But four new babies means big adjustments for the family.

“When I get actually tired, I have to go take a rest,” 4-year-old Bentlee told 11Alive.

Mom Koutney said everything with four takes a little more time – from clothing them, to feeding them, even to naming them! For the first few months, they were known as babies A, B, C and D when they were born. Kourtney said coming up with four names wasn't easy.

But now, Bryant, Brandon, Braydon and Kenlee are all settling in nicely. And loudly!

Kourtney said feeding them all has been the hardest part, but Bentlee, big brother to the tiny quadruplets, does help with that. Though, he has his limits: “I don't know how to change diapers,” he said.

Despite the big growth in family, Kourtney said it’s exciting for them to finally be together as a family.

“At first it was a shock, but it's a blessing,” she told 11Alive. “I'm happy, I love them to death!”

At long last, 40 perfect fingers, and 40 perfect toes, healthy, happy and home.

