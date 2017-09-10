A dream come true: Family publishes late Rockdale woman's children's book

ROCKDALE - A children’s book about friendship and family recently hit the shelves. The author of the book is from Central Texas and her family’s one wish is that she would have been able to see it published.

Sharron Cornelius always had a passion for writing and telling stories. Her family told Channel 6 it is one of the main ways she distracted herself when she was sick before she died roughly a year ago.

When she was 16, Cornelius was diagnosed with Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome – a disorder which can cause blood clots to form. She was 29 when she passed away. However, prior to her death, she wrote a series of three children’s books called The Adventures of Hickahoo and friends.

Seeing the books published was her dream, the family said.

The first book, Hickahoo’s Big Surprise is now published and for her whole family, it is like a dream come true.

Here mom said she wanted to help other people believe in themselves and for her family, her book is a way to keep Sharron around.

Sharron’s mother Lora Cornelius said she didn’t let any of her pain stop her.

“It can be done, her dreams can come true and they did,” Lora said. “They came true.”

Her aunt Michell Cobb said she feels like that is her.

“Because, she wrote this in her last month,” Cobb said. “It’s like she knew and she wrote this book and I believe that it is her.”

The only regret Cornelius’s family said they have is the book wasn’t published sooner.

