ACL Fest offering refunds to those who don't wish to go after Vegas shooting

AUSTIN - Although Austin City Limits Festival has only received two inquiries from fans who no longer wish to attend the festival following a mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday, representatives confirmed to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman that they will offer refunds to those who no longer wish to attend.

According to the Statesman, people can reach out to Front Gate Tickets via email or phone at 512-674-9300 to get a refund.

At a press conference Monday, Interim Police Chief Brian Manley said the tragedy in Nevada made them consider new threats and accept help from agencies like the Department of Public Safety. The department said they are increasing police presence at the festival, but want attendees to know the "escape route."

