After 18 hours House Committee approves Obamacare repeal

WASHINGTON (AP) - WASHINGTON (AP) - Republicans have won an initial victory in their effort to erase former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. They've pushed a measure through the House Ways and Means Committee that would repeal tax penalties on people who don't buy insurance. The legislation would also end income-based subsidies the government gives people to buy coverage. Instead, it creates tax credits based largely on age.

