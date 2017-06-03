All flights delayed: Plane gets stuck off runway at San Antonio Airport

A commercial airplane flies through the sky. (Photo: Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - All commercial flights have been suspended at the San Antonio International Airport after an aircraft reportedly got stuck on the edge of a runway in the mud.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday after American Airlines Flight 2214, which was bound for Dallas-Fort Worth, veered off the edge of Runway 13-Right after takeoff.

In a statement to KENS 5, Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Lynn Lunsford said passengers exited the aircraft by a stairway and no injuries have been reported. A Facebook post from the San Antonio International Airport reported 38 passengers and six crew members were bused back to the terminal.

FAA investigators are on the way to the location, and the National Transportation Safety Board was also notified.

A KENS 5 viewer reported that their flight coming into SAT was diverted to Austin. They then rented a car and drove back home to San Antonio because of the incident.

In a Facebook post, @SATairport wrote: “Flights are currently being delayed at San Antonio International Airport. Information updates will be posted via social media as they become available. Please contact your airline directly regarding changes in your flight.”

There is no word yet about when the flights will resume.

Click here for listings of FLIGHT DEPARTURES and FLIGHT ARRIVALS.

