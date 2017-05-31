Amazon hiring for 2,500 jobs at new Houston center

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - There are more than 2,500 full-time positions that need to be filled at Amazon's new robotics fulfillment center in Houston.

According to Amazon, they are hiring associate roles to be part of the team that helps launch operations at the center. The new hires will be responsible for picking, packing and shipping items.

The new facility which is located at I-45 and the Beltway is about 855,000 square feet.

Those interested in applying should visit here.

According to the company:

"Full-time employees at Amazon receive competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package, including medical, dental and vision insurance, performance-based bonuses, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one.The company also offers up to 20 weeks of paid leave and benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families."

