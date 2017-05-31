Amazon to refund parents for unauthorized purchases made by children

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JULY 25: An AT&T worker holds the new Amazon Fire phone at an AT&T store on July 25, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Amazon's Fire phone is going on sale today at AT&T stores for $199 with a two-year AT&T contract or $649 without a contract. The phone features a year of Amazon Prime service, Dynamic Perspective 3D imaging and Firefly image recognition that allows users to scan objects and purchase the item from Amazon's online shopping site. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2014 Getty Images)

Amazon is giving refunds to parents whose children bought items on the Amazon App without their permission, like upgrades in mobile games.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Amazon has set up a process for refunding more than $70 million in charges incurred between November 2011 and May 2016.

Eligible consumers should have received an email from Amazon, the FTC reports.

Consumers who believe they might be eligible for a refund can visit www.amazon.com/gp/mas/refund-orders/in-apprefund/ or log into their Amazon.com accounts and go to the Message Center to find information about requesting a refund under Important Messages.

Refund requests can be completed online. Consumers do not need to call Amazon or send anything by mail to receive a refund. The deadline for submitting refund requests is May 28, 2018.

Any questions about individual refunds should be directed to Amazon at 866-216-1072.

