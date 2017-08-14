Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Texas girl

Police in North Texas are looking for a missing teen who is believed to be in danger.

An Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Priscilla Martinez late Sunday night.

She was last seen in Dallas and police believe she's with 41-year-old Rodolfo Nuncio.

Police said he's driving a 2015 silver Dodge Ram with mud flaps that have a horse with wings on them. The license plate number is HFW-2831.

The truck was last seen in Donna between McAllen and Weslaco.

If you see Priscilla or know where she might be, you're asked to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.

