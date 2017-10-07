Amber Alert: Richardson Police searching for 3-year-old girl, father arrested

Photo: Richardson Police Department (Photo: Custom)

RICHARDSON - An amber alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl last seen in Richardson, Texas.

Richardson Police said the girl, Sherin Mathews, who stands approximately 36 inches tall (3 feet) and weighs nearly 22 pounds, was last seen by her father outside the family's backyard in 900 block of Sunningdale.

Matthews suffers from developmental issues and has limited verbal communication skills, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The 3-year-old was last seen wearing a pink top, black pajama bottoms and pink flip flops, according to police.

Wesley Mathews, Sherin Mathews' father, has been arrested and charged with Abandoning or Endangering Child, according to Richardson Police.

Poilce added that Sherin Mathews has not been located and the investigation into her whereabouts continues.

If anyone has any information on Mathews' whereabouts, they are asked to contact Richardson Police at 972-744-4800.

