Amtrak train knocks over commuters with snow wave

NEW YORK - A viral video shows the literal impact of the northeast snowstorm this week.

An Amtrak train entering a station outside of New York City kicked up a huge wave of snow, covering waiting commuters in an avalanche of snow at the Rhinecliff station platform.

Witnesses said some people were knocked to the ground. At least one minor head injury was reported..

One man who recorded video of the incident, Craig Oleszewski, told WNBC-TV that it looked like the train overshot the platform. However, a railroad expert told the TV station the train appeared to be going at regular speed in order to clear the snow off the track.

© 2017 KHOU-TV