Anti-Lady Gaga Super Bowl petition has 45K signatures

Lady Gaga is all set to perform at the Super LI halftime show, but, if more than 45,000 people get their way, we might be seeing a different act after the Patriots and Falcons head into the locker room at the break.

You see, there's currently a petition on Change.org calling for Lady Gaga to be replaced by Migos as the halftime show headliner and, as I type this, it has 44,905 supporters.

The petition was started by "Justin G." of San Francisco. Here's Justin's pitch:

"Halftime should be Migos killing Bad and Boujee, Future kills em with March Madness, then Outkast comes out and does an AQUEMINI sampler and then they end it with BUN B and JAY Z DOING BIG PIMPIN!!!! If you're gonna put on a show for billions THIS IS THE ONLY SHOW"

Now, obviously, there's no chance this actually happens, but maybe Migos - which probably should have performed at last year's show with it being the season of the Dab and all - can parlay this into a cameo at the show.

Anyway, if you want to see Migos perform at the halftime show instead of Lady Gaga, you can sign the petition here.

USA TODAY