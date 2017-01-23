Ark. bill introduced to ban 'junk food' sparks debate

(Photo: KTHV)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A recent proposal for the upcoming session would restrict recipients of food stamps to only foods that are considered healthy. But should food stamps only be used to purchase healthy food? We sat down with the representative that introduced the bill, to find out why she thinks it's right for Arkansas.

Currently, Arkansas is the third most obese state in the country. Around 35% of adults in the state are overweight and another 36% of adults are considered obese.

Those numbers are just some of the reasons State Representative Mary Bentley said changes need to be made to the food stamp program.

"Obesity, it causes so much disease. I read in a public report that 40% of funding that goes to Medicaid and Medicare in our state is through obesity related diseases," Bentley said.

One in six people in Arkansas rely on the Special Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) which is commonly referred to as food stamps. While there are restrictions on what can and cannot be bought with SNAP, food with high sugar content are not on that list.

Bentley said that in the past year spent on the campaign trail, she has listened to her constituents about the issue. She said some are very frustrated over the alleged abuse they see with food stamps.

(© 2017 KTHV)