Arrest made in reported kidnapping at Blinn College

BRYAN, Texas -- A Bryan man is accused of kidnapping a woman from Blinn College Monday morning.

According to a police report, at least three people witnessed a man, who was later identified as Bryce Ballom, force a woman into his car and drive away from campus. As police were interviewing one of the witnesses, they noticed the car Ballom was driving had returned to campus. When they ran the license plate on vehicle, it came back as stolen.

The victim later confirmed that Ballom forced her from her classroom as she screamed for him to let her go. The victim said Ballom hit her in the head and face multiple times; she was able to convince him to take her back to campus where she escaped.

Ballom was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and unauthorized use of a vehicle. As of Tuesday afternoon, Ballom remained in the Brazos County Jail on a $17,000 bond.

