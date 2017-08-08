KCEN
Driver in Lancaster road rage incident arrested

David Goins, WFAA 5:55 PM. CDT August 08, 2017

LANCASTER, TEXAS - Lancaster Police arrested the driver seen pointing a handgun at another motorist over the weekend.

Lancaster detectives filed the arrest warrant against 49-year old Joseph Benjamin Sida on Tuesday, charging him with deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor.

The warrant says that Sida admitted to detectives to pointing a semi-automatic handgun at Victoria Best on Friday in the northbound lanes of I-35E.

Sida was arrested at 3pm by Lancaster Police, according to a statement.

According to the warrant, Sida is licensed to carry a concealed handgun in Texas.

Texas criminal statute defines deadly conduct as a "person who recklessly engages in conduct that places another in imminent danger of serious bodily injury."

State records reveal Sida works as a commissioned security officer.

 

© 2017 WFAA-TV


