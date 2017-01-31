KCEN
Authorities find $434K in cocaine in plane's nose gear

Katie Grovatt, KCEN 2:40 PM. CST January 31, 2017

MIAMI - A rare find was found in the nose of an American Airlines plane.

31 lbs. of Cocaine, with an estimated worth of $434,000 dollars was found by an airline mechanic after the plane arrived from Bogata, Colombia.

The plan landed in Miami on Sunday. It was then flown to Tulsa, Oklahoma where a mechanic noticed a clump of insulation or a brick-like object. The mechanic then called the sheriff’s office to inspect the suspicious find.

Authorities discovered five bricks of Cocaine, worth at least $14,000 a pound.

The case has been turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Miami. 

