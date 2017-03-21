Authorities investigating inmate death in Harrison County Jail

HARRISON COUNTY - A Harrison County inmate was found dead in her jail cell on March 17, just hours after being arrested on shoplifting and drug charges.

The female suspect was arrested in Marshall for shoplifting at a Wal-Mart store as well as for drug possession and two unrelated warrant charges.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, the inmate called her husband at 7:45 p.m., then returned to her cell. Authorities found her unresponsive during a jail check at 11:45 p.m.

The female inmate was pronounced deceased at 1 a.m.

Harrison County Investigators and the Texas Rangers are continuing this investigation, and the inmate's name has not yet been released.

© 2017 KYTX-TV